Gator baseball team smashes eight home runs; sweeps Bearcats, 13-7

Jac Caglianone with a team high three home runs
Florida baseball team had a record-breaking day at the plate
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a terrific weekend for the Florida baseball team vs Cincinnati. The (7-1) Gators smacked a record-breaking eight home runs in a 13-7 win and swept the (2-5) Bearcats.

Josh Rivera continued where he left off from Saturday night. He smashed two home runs in the second and fourth inning. However, Bearcats tied it up at three heading into the fifth. Florida had other plans. Jac Caglianone walked off the mound after pitching four and two-third innings giving up only three earned off two hits and retired six Bearcats to the bench. Caglianone would wake up the offense with a two-run shot to take a 5-3 lead.

In the sixth inning, Luke Heyman and Colby Falter hit back-to-back home runs, to make it a 7-4 score. Caglianone was not done. He brought home Wyatt Langford for the second time in two innings with another two run jack. Florida scored four runs off off a trifecta of homers to open it up, 9-4.

During the eighth inning, Caglianone finished off his superb day with his third home run of the day. Florida would finish the afternoon with 13 hits, eight home runs. Sunday’s offensive performance broke the record previously held in April 7th, 2015 when the Gators hit seven home runs vs Stetson.

Florida is 7-1 on the season and will head up to Jacksonville to battle the Dolphins on Tuesday night.

