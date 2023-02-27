Inmate dies after apparent suicide at the Bradford County Jail

Bradford County Sheriff's Office logo
Bradford County Sheriff's Office logo(MGN, BCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a woman who attempted suicide at the Bradford County Jail died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook to address “rumors” about the death. Officials say on Friday an inmate was found unresponsive in her cell following an apparent suicide attempt.

Corrections deputies performed “life-saving measures and called for fire rescue.” The inmate was taken to UF Health Shands in critical condition.

Around noon on Sunday, the woman was taken off life support and died.

TRENDING: Five men indicted by grand jury on first-degree murder charges

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will independently investigate the death.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Spurriers Gridiron Grille holds ceremony for the 2022 Steve Spurrier first-year coach
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses to warm up body when pregnant
Gainesville City Commission hold special meeting