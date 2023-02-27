Inmate dies after apparent suicide at the Bradford County Jail

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a woman who attempted suicide at the Bradford County Jail died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook to address “rumors” about the death. Officials say on Friday an inmate was found unresponsive in her cell following an apparent suicide attempt.

Corrections deputies performed “life-saving measures and called for fire rescue.” The inmate was taken to UF Health Shands in critical condition.

Around noon on Sunday, the woman was taken off life support and died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will independently investigate the death.

