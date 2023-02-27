Marion County Fire Rescue crews battle mobile home fire in Belleview

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire destroyed a vacant mobile home in Belleview on Monday morning.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire at about 4 a.m. on Southeast 107th Street in Belleview. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to other homes. The fire was called under control in about 15 minutes.

Firefighters found no one inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

