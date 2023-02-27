Russell Report: Should Alabama’s Brandon Miller faced more punishment?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Did you hear that saber rattling this past weekend from up in Tallahassee? The school’s athletic director, Michael Alford, isn’t happy at all with his league, the Atlantic Coast Conference. Seems the Seminoles are serious about contending in all sports on a national scale, but Alford doesn’t think the ACC helps the teams in his league do that. The reason? The ACC will lag behind both the SEC and the Big 10 by about $30 million a year when their new TV deals kick in this year and next year. And to make matters worse for the ACC, they’re locked into a deal with ESPN until 2036. If the league loses 30 million a year each year, it will make almost $40 million less than the SEC and the Big 10 over the life of the deal. Currently, something called grant of rights is keeping the league together because any school that leaves the acc would forfeit its media payouts and media rights. But the message here seems clear from FSU. Give us more money, find a way for the league to be more competitive financially. Or else.

Yep, I’m going to talk about the good old NIL again. The dreaded name, image and likeness. History was made this past week when the NCAA handed down what is believed to be the first sanction regarding nil...And guess who got it? The Miami Hurricanes! The school was placed on probation for one year after the school and the NCAA said the women’s basketball team inadvertently arranged impermissible contact between a booster and two players that signed with the hurricanes. Apparently Coach Katie Meier arranged the interview with mega booster John Ruiz to speak with two players but Ruiz said the players made the decision to go to Miami on their own. The NCAA can’t order Ruiz to disassociate from the program. At least not yet. Because the meeting took place last year before some of the NIL rules were changed. At least the NCAA is looking into this NIL stuff. It’s a start.

Finally, a lot of scrutiny has come to the Alabama men’s basketball program for the way they handled the situation with star player Brandon Miller, who in sworn testimony was said to have driven the vehicle containing a gun that was given to his former teammate who then allegedly shot someone dead. Miller admitted to providing the gun, according to investigators and because of that many believe he should have been punished in some way although he has not been charged with a crime. But the whole situation didn’t start well when Coach Nate Oates rather off handedly said Miller was in the wrong place at the wrong time, a painfully cavalier and tone deaf remark to a serious crime that had allegedly been committed that involved his star player. Ever since, he has been trying to backtrack that statement but frankly, the damage has been done. Should he have been at least suspended for what he did? Should he have missed playing time because of it? Many believe the answer to those questions is yes, but Oates says, “he believes they did the right thing in this case”. If they were not a national contender, would the decision have been different? I’ll let you be the judge of that.

I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report.

