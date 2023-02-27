Spurriers Gridiron Grille holds ceremony for the 2022 Steve Spurrier first-year coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ceremony for the 2022 Steve Spurrier first-year coach and freshman player of the year winners on Monday.

The original date of the ceremony was February 20th, but it was postponed.

The first-year coach award goes to TCU’s Sonny Dykes.

Dykes also earned the FWAA’s Eddie Robinson Award as the national coach of the year.

North Caroline quarterback Drake Maye won the freshman player of the year award.

Maye threw for 38 touchdowns and led the ACC in passing yards.

The event will be held at Spurriers Gridiron Grille at 5 pm.

