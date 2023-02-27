State House District 24 Candidate Jose Juarez talks about campaigning

Gainesville, Fla. (WCJB) - Five GOP candidates are vying for the House District 24 Seat. This is for the Special Primary Election on March 7th. The seat was left opened after the resignation of Joe Harding in December. One of the candidates looking to represent Marion County is Jose Juarez.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Juarez is a Cuban immigrant. He fled Cuba with his family when he was a kid, coming to the United States in 1968. He’s been a resident of Ocala for 40 years, and owns the marketing firm, “Victory Solutions.” Juarez also started a grilling sauce company after winning an ABC talk show competition with Kelly Ripa.

“And it was looking for America’s grill star,” said Juarez. “I ended up winning the thing and that was a $10,000 prize, and I ended up back on the show I think five times afterward, which was a blast. So what we did, my wife and I, Kelly started another business then called ‘BarbaCuban,’ so that started our whole sauce company with that adventure.”

Juarez said he wants to help Marion County first responders. He mentioned the five suicides in the fire department, while stressing the importance of mental health. In his office downtown, Juarez adds he also interacts with many homeless people.

“You know, there is really not a place there,” mentioned Juarez. “They get arrested, they end up you know going back on the streets. I don’t think we have enough of you know facilities. I’d like to be able too, and that also goes along with trying to help the fire department, to get them help, to get those guys help before they get to that point. "

Juarez also has taken the concept from his business’ call center, “Victory Solution” calling about 240 people a day.

“Reaching 30% of those folks,” he said. “I’m having interactions with anywhere from five to 12 people a day, and asking them what are their concerns. Because I really look at this job as, as I’m looking at it as a business. I’m a representative of the people and I want to know their concerns.”

While speaking to constituents, Juarez said school teachers mentioned issues with cell phones. Teachers said they are destructive, with students videotaping each other and recording fights. He offered a solution to the problem, if elected.

“My opinion is those cellphones should be checked in before that student goes into the class. And that’s one of the things that the teachers are asking, that’s just one of them.”

RELATED: Six candidates qualify for the State House District 24 seat in Marion County vacated by Harding

Even though Juarez lived in Ocala for four decades, and owns two companies, he only recently decided to run for office. Juarez said he met with State Representatives to learn about the job. He also asked them about campaign fundraising since he’s unfamiliar with it.

“I went up to Tallahassee and got the Automobile Dealer Association because you know I was in the car dealership forever, and got donations from them,” mentioned Juarez. “So my donations are a combination from everyday folks, you know we went out there. One of the hardest things I tell you in doing this, is asking people for money.”

Candidates Ryan Chamberlin, Charlie Stone, Justin Albright, and Stephen Pyles are also running for the seat.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.