“We are 10 generations”: Rosewood descendant shares story of what led her family to the historic town

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - With January marking 100 years since the Rosewood Massacre, the story is being shared more than ever, but Lizzie Robinson Jenkins, a Rosewood descendant, wants the world to know what brought her family to Rosewood in the first place.

“When people talk about Rosewood I want them to know that my McIntyre family is very much affiliated... We are 10 generations of McIntyre’s right now,” said Jenkins.

In 1923, a mob of KKK members destroyed the town of predominantly black families and killed eight people.

While Jenkins is glad more people are learning about this dark time in history, she wants them to know what brought her family to the historic town.

“When I mention tsunami to people in Cedar Key, people say tsunami? Cedar Key?”

According to National Weather Service records, a Category 3 hurricane hit the island in 1896, bringing a 10.5 foot storm surge.

“You can go out to the graveyard. That’s what Ms. Lizzie has been told, that she has relatives out in unmarked graves in Cedar Key,” said Janis Ownes, Florida historian.

Jenkins believes some of those relatives are the McIntyre’s.

“It’s about Henry McIntyre and his legacy,” she said.

Jenkins’ great great grandfather, Henry McIntyre, lived in Cedar Key, but was likely pushed inland by the storm, settling on land that at the time was called “Outside of Cedar Key.”

That land is now known as Rosewood.

“Henry was in Rosewood before any of the people moved in at the turn of the century to do the lumber, the lumber companies that came in to cut all the cedar,” said Owens. “A lot of times in Levy County history you’d think that was where everything started in Levy County when they started cutting the cedar, but no.”

According to Levy County census records Jenkins’ obtained, a white woman named Harriett Walker lived next to the McIntyre’s.

Harriett Walker was related to Levy County Sheriff Bob Walker.

“This is why Sheriff Bob Walker worked, as my mom said, 96 hours straight, to make sure the blacks were rescued and got out of Rosewood alive,” she said. “He knew those people. He had a personal bond. People don’t know this. Had it not been for Bob Walker, the McIntyre’s would not have survived Rosewood either.”

While Rosewood is often defined by it’s darkest days, Jenkins hopes the McIntyre’s resiliency shines a light on the town that once was.

