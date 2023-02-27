WWII veteran gets surprise birthday parade celebration

Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.
Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.
By Cora Dickey and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) – World War II veterans are a rare sight these days, which is likely one of the reasons a community in Virginia felt it was so important to honor 98-year-old Emerson Pell.

Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.

He was surprised with a parade at his home in Augusta County by his family — featuring friends, the Jeep Club of Stuarts Draft, and the Swoope Volunteer Fire Department.

The birthday boy said he felt blessed throughout his life between a loving family, working in construction with his son, and war stories he remembers like it was yesterday.

One thing he cherishes most about his life is the 64-year marriage he had.

“The best blessing I had was meeting my wife when I did. Her people and my people too didn’t go for it, they didn’t like it. They said it wouldn’t work, but it did,” Pell said.

At 98 years old, Pell got his driver’s license renewed for five years. One thing he looks forward to this year is getting back behind the wheel of his truck.

