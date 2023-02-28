30-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran honored as the 2022 veteran of the year in Gainesville

Friends, family and fellow veterans celebrated Sergeant Major Ansil Lewis as he received a flag and a plaque honoring his service from Congresswoman Kat Cammack
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 30-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran was honored as the 2022 veteran of the year Monday in Gainesville.

Friends, family and fellow veterans celebrated Sergeant Major Ansil Lewis as he received a flag and a plaque honoring his service from Congresswoman Kat Cammack.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987 to 2017.

After his service, he continued to serve in his community, being involved with the Clay County veteran community and as the president of the Veteran’s Council of Clay County.

