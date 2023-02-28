Alachua County Commission meets to discuss the buying and operating of GRU’s trunked radio system

Alachua County commissioners will meet to discuss the buying and operating of GRU’s trunked radio system on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Commissioners will vote to buy the system for $8 million with payments for service from all users fixed for 5 years.

Commissioners will vote to buy the system for $8 million with payments for service from all users fixed for 5 years.

GRU will agree to pay $164,000 per year for 5 years, and the city of Gainesville will agree to pay $937,000 for 2 years and $750,000 for the following 3 years.

TRENDING: Gainesville City Commission proposes ideas to reduce debts owed by GRU

If GRU doesn’t agree, development and construction of a county-owned trunked radio system will begin immediately.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.

