Alachua County Commission meets to discuss the buying and operating of GRU’s trunked radio system
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will meet to discuss the buying and operating of GRU’s trunked radio system on Tuesday.
Commissioners will vote to buy the system for $8 million with payments for service from all users fixed for 5 years.
GRU will agree to pay $164,000 per year for 5 years, and the city of Gainesville will agree to pay $937,000 for 2 years and $750,000 for the following 3 years.
If GRU doesn’t agree, development and construction of a county-owned trunked radio system will begin immediately.
The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
