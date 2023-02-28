Alachua County Commission meets to discuss the buying and operating of GRU’s trunked radio system

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners will meet to discuss the buying and operating of GRU’s trunked radio system on Tuesday.

Commissioners will vote to buy the system for $8 million with payments for service from all users fixed for 5 years.

GRU will agree to pay $164,000 per year for 5 years, and the city of Gainesville will agree to pay $937,000 for 2 years and $750,000 for the following 3 years.

If GRU doesn’t agree, development and construction of a county-owned trunked radio system will begin immediately.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.

