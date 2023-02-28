Alachua woman arrested after she attacked and bit her 68-year-old father

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua woman was arrested after officers say she attacked and bit her 68-year-old father after an argument.

Alachua Police officers arrested Daneil Kearney, 41, on charges of battery of a person 65 years or older.

Officers say Kearney bit her father numerous times leaving bite marks.

After she was arrested because it appeared she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, She was taken an emergency room to be cleared to go to jail.

At the hospital, she tried to bite a nurse who was trying to restrain her.

Kearney faces three felony charges.

