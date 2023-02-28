Alachua woman arrested after she attacked and bit her 68-year-old father

Alachua Police officers arrested Daneil Kearney, 41, on charges of battery of a person 65 years or older.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua woman was arrested after officers say she attacked and bit her 68-year-old father after an argument.

Alachua Police officers arrested Daneil Kearney, 41, on charges of battery of a person 65 years or older.

Officers say Kearney bit her father numerous times leaving bite marks.

TRENDING: Williston man arrested on charges of sexual battery on a victim under 12 among others

After she was arrested because it appeared she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, She was taken an emergency room to be cleared to go to jail.

At the hospital, she tried to bite a nurse who was trying to restrain her.

Kearney faces three felony charges.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

According to the arrest report, Irving pepper sprayed a man after asking to see his sister.
Gainesville woman arrested after she entered a home uninvited and pepper sprayed a man
Friends, family and fellow veterans celebrated Sergeant Major Ansil Lewis as he received a flag...
30-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran honored as the 2022 veteran of the year in Gainesville
30-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran honored as the 2022 veteran of the year in Gainesville
Gainesville woman arrested after she entered a home uninvited and pepper sprayed a man