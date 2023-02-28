Black History Month: The Cotton Club and leaders of law enforcement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP’s Mike Powell highlights the Cotton Club and various leaders in law enforcement.

The city of Gainesville was fortunate to have a woman who was an entrepreneur long before the civil rights movement. Mrs. Sarah Mcknight, a wife, mother, community supporter and icon. She was a big supporter of local musicians and at one time owned three businesses: a downtown sandwich shop on what is now SW 1st Avenue, a thriving business on what was known as Seminary Lane, called Sarah’s Place, and a major dance hall on what is now SE 7th called the Cotton Club.

Her legacy sets her as the first woman to establish a major entertainment arena in Gainesville for big bands to play. This establishment opened during the Jim Crow era, providing a place for big acts and bands to entertain African Americans. Some of those artists were, the godfather of soul: James Brown, B.B. King, Ray Charles, Bo Diddley and many others. The Cotton Club became a part of the fabled history of the ‘Chitlin’ Circuit’, where African American artists could eat, lodge, and perform safely.

The building has now been restored and opened its doors in 2019 as the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center under the direction of the wonderful Vivian Filer and a board of directors.

The city of Gainesville hired the first African American police officer in 1946. Sergeant Oscar Lewis was a tall, distinguished, looking gentleman who was only allowed to patrol the African American communities. He patrolled his assigned area riding a bicycle. Although he wore no gun and rode a bicycle, he demanded and received a great deal of respect.

He could be seen on Seminary Lane talking with a crowd of children or riding his bicycle up and down the street during the busiest times during the week. The first African American to become chief of the police department in Gainesville was Chief Atkin Warren.

