Black History Month: North Central Florida’s current black history-makers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP’s Mike Powell highlights North Central Florida’s current black residents who are making history.

Did you know that history is being made every day in Alachua County by a handful of African American leaders?

Today’s Alachua County Public Schools has a 100% female board, but it is also the first time that the board is also majority black, with 3 African American members: Dr. Leanetta McNealy, Tina Certain, and Diyonne McGraw.

Clovis Watson Jr. was elected sheriff in 2020 and became the first African-American to serve as the top law enforcement official in Alachua County:

Kim A. Barton was elected Alachua County Supervisor of Elections in August 2016 becoming the first African American to serve in the position. She was reelected without opposition in 2020.

Ayesha Solomon became the first African American property appraiser for Alachua County and first black female property appraiser in the state of Florida’s history!

Fire Chief Joseph Dixon is Gainesville’s first African American fire chief.

Cynthia Curry is the first fulltime African-American female city manager in Gainesville.

Yvette Carter heads up governmental affairs & community relations.

Former Police Chief, Tony Jones is now the special assistant to the city manager.

Chief Lonnie Scott is now GPD’s chief of police.

Darry Lloyd, is chief investigator 8th judicial circuit.

Mr. Eric Godet leads the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce.

City commissioners Mrs. Cynthia Chestnut & Ms. Desmond Duncan Walker.

County Commissioner Mr. Chuck chestnut IV.

In the judiciary, we have the honorable judge Walter Green, the honorable judge Gloria Walker, and the honorable Meshon Rawls.

There are many more leaders to research in civic organizations, in law, the medical field, higher education, business owners, and entrepreneurs.

