Coalition to End GPD’s Paw Patrol hosts a press conference at Gainesville City Hall
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A coalition of organizations working on a campaign to end GPD’s Paw Patrol will meet on the steps of Gainesville’s City Hall.
The coalition will host a press conference to denounce GPD’s decision to return their K-9 unit to regular duty and add additional officers to the unit in March.
The coalition includes Gainesville Raise Up, Florida Prisoner Solidarity, and Florida for All.
The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m.
