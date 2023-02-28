Coalition of organizations working to end GPD’s Paw Patrol has press conference at Gainesville City Hall

The coalition includes Gainesville Raise Up, Florida Prisoner Solidarity, and Florida for All.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A coalition of organizations working on a campaign to end GPD’s Paw Patrol will meet on the steps of Gainesville’s City Hall.

The coalition will host a press conference to denounce GPD’s decision to return their K-9 unit to regular duty and add additional officers to the unit in March.

The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m.

