Coalition of organizations working to end GPD’s Paw Patrol has press conference at Gainesville City Hall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A coalition of organizations working on a campaign to end GPD’s Paw Patrol will meet on the steps of Gainesville’s City Hall.

The coalition will host a press conference to denounce GPD’s decision to return their K-9 unit to regular duty and add additional officers to the unit in March.

TRENDING: FDLE Investigating inmate suicide in Bradford County

The coalition includes Gainesville Raise Up, Florida Prisoner Solidarity, and Florida for All.

The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.