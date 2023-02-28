Columbia County celebrates unsung heroes to wrap up Black History Month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NorthStar Family Resource center hosted the black history luncheon at the Blanche Hotel in Lake City.

This event honored African Americans who are in their 90s, including one above 100 years old.

The organizer, Philip Mobley, described this group of people as unsung heroes. “There’s a lot of rich history in Columbia county and many times we fail to forget it. As a result of that, many people who have left Columbia county have become very successful but it’s because of these folks who actually paved the way to make it happen”

Those honored at the luncheon received a trophy and a PowerPoint with information on their impact.

