‘Deliberations paused’ for proposed University of Florida campus in West Palm Beach

UF (FILE)
UF (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of a proposed expansion to the University of Florida is up in the air after issues arose after the South Florida campus project was announced.

The university released the following statement regarding its proposed graduate campus in West Palm Beach.

RELATED: TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change

“Given some regrettable divisions in the local community, the University of Florida is pausing deliberation about a possible West Palm Beach campus. As Florida’s flagship university and a land-grant institution, UF is committed to being a unifying presence throughout the state and does not want to divide communities we aim to serve. The university has an obligation to the public to take a fresh look at any possible South Florida graduate campus. Discussions about the feasibility of a West Palm Beach project will now be folded into our larger, six-month strategic review of UF’s programmatic priorities and opportunities.”

TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and now spoke with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position

