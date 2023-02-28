Gainesville woman arrested after she entered a home uninvited and pepper sprayed a man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville is behind bars after officers say she entered a home uninvited, then pepper sprayed a man.

GPD officers say Naya Irving, 18, went to a home around 11 Sunday night and started knocking on the door until a 6-year-old boy answered.

TRENDING: Ocala man arrested after detectives find more than 200,000 printed images of child porn

According to the arrest report, Irving pepper sprayed a man after asking to see his sister.

The man managed to push her outside and police say Irving then punched him in the face.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.