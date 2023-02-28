Gainesville woman arrested after she entered a home uninvited and pepper sprayed a man

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville is behind bars after officers say she entered a home uninvited, then pepper sprayed a man.

GPD officers say Naya Irving, 18, went to a home around 11 Sunday night and started knocking on the door until a 6-year-old boy answered.

According to the arrest report, Irving pepper sprayed a man after asking to see his sister.

The man managed to push her outside and police say Irving then punched him in the face.

