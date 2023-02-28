GOP Candidate Ryan Chamberlin discusses running for State House District 24

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Special Election to replace Representative Joe Harding is March 7th. Five GOP candidates are vying for the House District 24 seat. Candidate Ryan Chamberlin is one of the five, who wants to represent Marion County.

Chamberlin moved to Marion County when he was 10. He’s lived there for 38 years. Over the past eight weeks of campaigning, he has visited over 10,000 homes of voters. Chamberlin says he is a strong Conservative Christian candidate.

“We need strong leaders to come in and help keep this woke ideology out of our schools,” said Chamberlin. “Stop attacking our children. We have to protect the next generation. And that’s part of the reason that now is the right time for Ryan Chamberlin to run for this House.”

Chamberlin also authored marketing books and started a Conservative social media platform. The platform is called the “True Patriot Network,” (TPN). Chamberlin said TPN was created to combat the interference of Big Tech companies on privacy and false advertising.

“We really pride ourselves on listening to everyone,” mentioned Chamberlin. “I don’t think the word ‘patriot’ should be considered right wing left wing, it should be ‘American.’ We want people who are proud of America to be part of our platform. And if you are not, you can still be a part of it. We’ll listen to you.”

Chamberlin backs Governor Ron DeSantis. He says he supports DeSantis getting rid of “woke” political agendas in schools to protect the next generation. This includes banning AP African American courses and putting in place the Parental Rights in Education Law, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

Chamberlin said, “I think even a lot of the left, if we are talking left or right here, they don’t want our young first, second, and third graders attending drag queen story hour; transgender sports, things of this nature. Sexually explicit content.”

Chamberlin also spoke about Joe Harding. Harding was indicted over illegally collecting Covid-19 related business loans. Chamberlin does not defend Harding’s actions, but he does give credit for the way Harding led the state of Florida.

“But some of the things Joe Harding did were moving in the right direction,” mentioned Chamberlin. “He did some really good things to help in just the short amount of time he was there. I don’t look at it is continuing a Joe Harding movement at all. I look at it as a Joe Harding was working towards helping governor DeSantis.”

Chamberlin ran for the US Congress in 2020 and worked as an entrepreneur for 25 years. He has operated many business’, though a number of them went under for not producing annual reports. Chamberlin says they were not failed business ventures; they were projects.

“To form an LLC sometimes, you know it might be an $85 fee to form an LLC on a project,” said Chamberlin. “And that project might be just for a six to 12 month period of time. And then you just simply don’t renew that corporation and it moves on. That’s not an unsuccessful business.”

Charlie Stone, Jose Juarez, Justin Albright, and Stephen Pyles are also running for the seat.

