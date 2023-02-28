Lake Butler City Commission searches for a replacement city manager

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A special city commission meeting is set for next week in Lake Butler to decide how to move forward after the city manager was fired.

Last week, city commissioners voted unanimously to remove Dale Walker from the role of the city manager. Commissioner Melissa Hendrix made the motion to terminate the walker after citing financial concerns.

“My concern is, I don’t know where we are financially and I don’t see where he’s helping us,” said Hendrix. “He’s hiding things. He’s doing things he shouldn’t do. He’s got issues he’s not managing his staff.”

Hendrix says records show Walker paid himself for 600 hours of sick and vacation time while “testing” a new option for employees. A Lake City firm is now auditing Lake Butler’s finances following other spending concerns.

The special meeting to appoint an interim city manager is next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

