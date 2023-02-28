New charges added against 19-year-old Orlando man that shot and killed three people

According to jail records, Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is being charged with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of armed burglary.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Additional charges have been added against the 19-year-old Orlando man that killed three people including former TV20 reporter and anchor Dylan Lyons and a 9-year-old girl.

According to jail records, Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is being charged with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of armed burglary.

Moses committed these crimes Wednesday, February 22nd.

