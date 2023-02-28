No. 7 Gator lacrosse team roars past Furman, 20-9 to reach 2-2 overall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After facing highly-ranked opponents in the first three games of the season, the Florida lacrosse team enjoyed a comfortable lead on Tuesday afternoon in a 20-9 win over Furman. The goal total marked a season-high for UF (2-2).

Emma LoPinto and Danielle Pavinelli scored four goals each for the Gators, who went a perfect 16-for-16 on clears and committed just two caused turnovers while forcing the Paladins into 12. Emily Heller chipped in two goals, while Ashley Gonzalez dished a team-high three assists. Florida led 5-0 early and 7-2 after the first quarter.

LoPinto and Pavinelli each achieved their four-goal totals in the frist half. The Gators stay at home Sunday for a matchup against Arizona State at noon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.