No. 7 Gator lacrosse team roars past Furman, 20-9 to reach 2-2 overall

Florida led 5-0 early and 7-2 after the first quarter
Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Tuesday
Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Tuesday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After facing highly-ranked opponents in the first three games of the season, the Florida lacrosse team enjoyed a comfortable lead on Tuesday afternoon in a 20-9 win over Furman. The goal total marked a season-high for UF (2-2).

Emma LoPinto and Danielle Pavinelli scored four goals each for the Gators, who went a perfect 16-for-16 on clears and committed just two caused turnovers while forcing the Paladins into 12. Emily Heller chipped in two goals, while Ashley Gonzalez dished a team-high three assists. Florida led 5-0 early and 7-2 after the first quarter.

LoPinto and Pavinelli each achieved their four-goal totals in the frist half. The Gators stay at home Sunday for a matchup against Arizona State at noon.

"It's been over three hours": Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
