NorthStar Family Resource Center holds Black History luncheon
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Black History luncheon in Lake City on Tuesday.
The event will honor unsung African American heroes of Columbia County.
There will also be a musical tribute and special presenters.
The luncheon will be held at the Blanche Hotel in Lake City from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
NorthStar Family Resource Center organized this event!
