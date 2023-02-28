NorthStar Family Resource Center holds Black History luncheon

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Black History luncheon in Lake City on Tuesday.

The event will honor unsung African American heroes of Columbia County.

There will also be a musical tribute and special presenters.

The luncheon will be held at the Blanche Hotel in Lake City from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

NorthStar Family Resource Center organized this event!

