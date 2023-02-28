Ocala man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 deadly drunk driving accident

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Stephen Douglas Lynn, 52, of Ocala was found guilty on all seven charges against him related to a 2019 crash in Belleview.

He killed sisters Nevaeh and Katalaya Nunez, along with their grandfather Emilio Nunez in a drunk driving accident.

Douglas was convicted on three counts of DUI manslaughter and four other charges.

Judge Peter Brigham sentenced Douglas to life.

