Permitless carry bill likely to pass, some oppose and prepare to meet with Florida legislators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Moms Demand Action (ACMDA) group met to prepare for advocacy day in Tallahassee, where they plan to speak with lawmakers about the permitless carry bill.

House Bill 543 would allow people to carry concealed guns without a state license, background check, or training. They would still need a valid ID when carrying the gun.

“What we’re talking about now, are people potentially with no training, and no background check, that are going to be carrying loaded weapons, into parks, into shopping malls, into movie theatres, into anywhere, any public spaces,” shared Rebecca Darnell, ACMDA local legislative lead.

Floridians would not have to apply for a concealed carry license or pay a fee.

“And if in fact, the cost is just too high for some people, well then let’s address that. Instead of throwing out the law completely,” shared Darnell. “So let’s reduce the cost.”

Members from the organization said states with permitless carry laws have seen an increase in crimes. However, supporters who stand with the bill, said this will give citizens the opportunity to protect themselves freely.

“This measure is going to allow them to carry a firearm on their person without going through a permitting process, without having to go to bureaucratic red tape and spend about $150 in the meantime,” shared Nicholas Lahera, public relations coordinator for Big Daddy Guns.

Florida would become the 26th state to allow citizens to carry firearms without a permit. Lahera said Big Daddy Guns would continue to require training.

“We see it as, this is a constitutional right, and being able to possess and carry a firearm on your person is what allows you to protect yourself,” stated Lahera.

The legislature meets for this year’s 60-day session beginning next Tuesday.

