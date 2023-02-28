Rollover crash on West Silver Springs Boulevard sends driver to hospital

Pickup truck flips upside down during crash in Ocala
Pickup truck flips upside down during crash in Ocala(OFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck rolled over during a crash in Ocala on Tuesday morning.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a pickup and a sedan collided on West Silver Springs Boulevard around 7 a.m. When fire rescue crews arrived, they found the pickup upside down and the car with front end damage.

Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The other driver was not seriously hurt.

Front of car damaged during crash in Ocala
Front of car damaged during crash in Ocala(OFR)

