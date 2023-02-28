State Senate to vote on proposal linking hiking and biking trail to wildlife corridor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The senate is poised to vote during the first week of this year’s legislative session on a proposal that would link a statewide hiking and biking trail network to a planned wildlife corridor.

The proposal calls for a one-time $200 million expenditure to further work on the shared-use nonmotorized, or sun, trail network, which was created in 2015.

It also would increase from $25 million to $50 million, an annual amount that goes to the trail network from vehicle-registration fees.

The wildlife corridor, which is expected to cost billions of dollars and take decades to complete, is envisioned as connecting 18 million acres of land from the Florida Keys to the panhandle.

About eight million of those acres need to be secured.

Senate president kathleen passidomo is pushing the project.

“I love the wildlife corridor bill because it’s really looking forward to, this is with the bike path in there, that maybe 20 years from now we will have a bike path throughout the state all interconnected.”

The 2023 regular legislative session will begin Tuesday, March 7.

