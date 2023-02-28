Steve Spurrier recognizes TCU’s Dykes, UNC’s Maye at First-Year Coach Award Ceremony

The FWAA began naming the award after Spurrier beginning in 2021
The FWAA began naming the award after Spurrier beginning in 2021
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Legendary former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier played the role of host on Monday, recognizing TCU’s Sonny Dykes as the 2022 First-Year Coach Award winner at a ceremony at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille. The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) began naming the award after Spurrier beginning in 2021 and recognizes the coach who performs the best in his first season at a new school, a trademark of Spurrier in his coaching days at Duke, Florida, and South Carolina.

Dykes is honored after leading the Horned Frogs to an eight-win improvement over 2021 and a berth in the College Football Playoff. TCU finished 13-2, including a win over Michigan in the CFP semifinals.

In addition, North Carolina’s Drake Maye was recognized as the Freshman Player of the Year. The quarterback passed for 4,321 yards and 38 TD’s to just seven interceptions last fall.

Former Gator defensive coordinator Bob Stoops was also presented with the inaugural Steve Spurrier Legend Coach of the Year Award. Stoops worked under Spurrier from 1996 to 98 before going on to win a national title and compiling 191 wins over 18 seasons coaching at Oklahoma.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Steve Spurrier recognizes TCU’s Dykes, UNC’s Maye at First-Year Coach Award Ceremony
Florida head coach Billy Napier, center, watches as players warm up before an NCAA college...
Florida hires Austin Armstrong as defensive coordinator
Florida guard Leilani Correa drives against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA...
Correa’s performance electrifies Gator women past Missouri, 61-52
Gator baseball team sweeps Bearcats
Gator baseball team smashes eight home runs; sweeps Bearcats, 13-7