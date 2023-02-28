Steve Spurrier recognizes TCU’s Dykes, UNC’s Maye at First-Year Coach Award Ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Legendary former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier played the role of host on Monday, recognizing TCU’s Sonny Dykes as the 2022 First-Year Coach Award winner at a ceremony at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille. The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) began naming the award after Spurrier beginning in 2021 and recognizes the coach who performs the best in his first season at a new school, a trademark of Spurrier in his coaching days at Duke, Florida, and South Carolina.

Dykes is honored after leading the Horned Frogs to an eight-win improvement over 2021 and a berth in the College Football Playoff. TCU finished 13-2, including a win over Michigan in the CFP semifinals.

In addition, North Carolina’s Drake Maye was recognized as the Freshman Player of the Year. The quarterback passed for 4,321 yards and 38 TD’s to just seven interceptions last fall.

Former Gator defensive coordinator Bob Stoops was also presented with the inaugural Steve Spurrier Legend Coach of the Year Award. Stoops worked under Spurrier from 1996 to 98 before going on to win a national title and compiling 191 wins over 18 seasons coaching at Oklahoma.

