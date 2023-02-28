Tech Tuesday: Get the Facts Before you Act

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate and no matter what you’re passionate about, there is going to be misinformation everywhere. Today I am joined by Will Bullen with Get the Facts Before you Act movement. Will, thanks so much for being here today.

Thank you so much for having me.

What is Get the Facts Before you Act movement.

It’s a movement of people who care about the truth and care about stopping misinformation. We’re a group of UF students trying to make an impact in the Gainesville community.

What inspired a group of UF students to start this movement?

We are just so excited to partner with the News Literacy Project. They are a national, non-profit, non-partisan organization trying to stop the spread of misinformation. I think we can all agree that misinformation affects every sector of our society. We’re just so happy to get into our community, talk to folks about the kind of information they’re seeing online and really trying to promote the truth rather than falsehoods.

How is misinformation dangerous to Gainesville residents?

We actually did a survey of Gainesville residents and 92% of people agreed that misinformation was dangerous and 70% said that they were personally affected by it. Those stats are alarming and it affects every single part of our society from health decisions, financial decisions, voting decisions. We live in an information age and when we’re constantly flooded with information, it can be difficult to tell what is true and what is false. I think we can all agree that when we’re all informed with the same information, we can make the best decisions possible.

How does misinformation affect our industries?

Well, like I said, it affects health decisions, voting decisions, and financial decisions. With the rise of AI technology, it can affect every sector of our society from softwares like Chat GPT. You can get information without it being verified, without having a human editing software to check false information online and so it does affect every part of our society, but we can start to use AI for good by using the algorithm to find misinformation online and flag it.

Where can people find out more about this movement and sign the pledge?

I’m so happy you asked. You can visit our website, factbeforeyouact.com and sign our pledge. The best part about this pledge is it’s something that folks are already doing. When you see something online, check the source, check the context before you believe it or share it. You can also follow us on all social media platforms, Fact Before you Act. Yeah, we are just super excited for the Gainesville community to join this movement.

Well, Will, thanks so much for being here today and that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: Silicon Assurance

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.