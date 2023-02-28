Williston man arrested on charges of sexual battery on a victim under 12 among others
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are pursuing charges against 68-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Williston who they say sexually abused two children.
Rodriguez was arrested on two counts of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12, and three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under 16.
Deputies opened an investigation this month after a child accused him of abusing her over a period of several years.
Detectives also learned a second child had also been victimized.
TRENDING STORY: Ocala man arrested after detectives find more than 200,000 printed images of child porn
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.