19-year-old, indicted on murder charges for the killing of Demiah Appling, has arraignment hearing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Demiah disappeared from Old Town in October 2022 with her body being discovered in early December.

Waymore Gerhardt is accused of shooting Demiah in the head.

RELATED: Grand Jury indicts man on first degree murder charges for killing Demiah Appling from Dixie County

Gerhardt is also facing charges of tampering with evidence.

The arraignment will be held in Dixie County at 8:30 a.m.

