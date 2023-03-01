19-year-old, indicted on murder charges for the killing of Demiah Appling, has arraignment hearing

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The 19-year-old who was indicted on murder charges for the killing of Demiah Appling has an arraignment hearing on Wednesday.

Demiah disappeared from Old Town in October 2022 with her body being discovered in early December.

Waymore Gerhardt is accused of shooting Demiah in the head.

Gerhardt is also facing charges of tampering with evidence.

The arraignment will be held in Dixie County at 8:30 a.m.

