Buchholz outslugs North Marion, 9-7 in early season high school baseball matchup

The regulation seven innings were not enough fo Buchholz to edge North Marion
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -The calendar is about to turn to March, but Buchholz and North Marion delivered some playoff-level baseball excitement on Tuesday. The Bobcats built a 6-0 lead in the fourth, only to watch the Colts tie the game in the sixth inning before eventually prevailing, 9-7 in eight innings. Both teams are now 2-1.

The Bobcats’ Donny Hiebert homered in the fourth inning to give Buchholz a 6-0 lead, but it nearly wasn’t enough. The Colts’ Cooper Jones went deep in both the fifth and sixth innings, the latter of which evened the score, 7-7. Buchholz finally prevailed on a pair of bases loaded walks in the eighth.

Buchholz is home against The Villages on Thursday. North Marion returns to action Friday at Bishop Kenny.

