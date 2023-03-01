Cone Park Resource Center holds clothing closet event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A clothing closet event will be held at the Cone Park Resource Center on Wednesday.

The event will have gently use clothing and small household items available.

Residents can go to the Cone Park Resource Center located at 2801 E University Ave in Gainesville.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for all ages 19 and up.

