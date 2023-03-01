Bradford County crash kills one person, sends another to hospital

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Bradford County on U.S. Highway 301 left one person dead and another was sent to a trauma center.

The crash happened in the area on Joe’s Tires on the highway Wednesday morning.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, FHP, and Bradford County Fire Rescue are on the scene.

Northbound on U.S. Highway 301 in Bradford County was shut down just south of the State Road 223 bypass.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, and there will be traffic delays for the next couple of hours.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

