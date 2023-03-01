Bradford County crash kills one person, sends another to hospital

The crash happened in the area on Joe’s Tires on U.S. Highway 301 Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the area on Joe’s Tires on U.S. Highway 301 Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Bradford County on U.S. Highway 301 left one person dead and another was sent to a trauma center.

The crash happened in the area on Joe’s Tires on the highway Wednesday morning.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, FHP, and Bradford County Fire Rescue are on the scene.

TRENDING: ‘This is a pressing issue’: Organizations call to abolish GPD K-9 unit

Northbound on U.S. Highway 301 in Bradford County was shut down just south of the State Road 223 bypass.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, and there will be traffic delays for the next couple of hours.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Art Adkins, owner of Antique City Mall in Micanopy has a device from the late 1800's that was...
North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Erie Fluter
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins details the history of an Erie Fluter.
North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Erie Fluter
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Cone Park Resource Center holds clothing closet event