DeSantis auditing state attorney over handling of suspect in Orange County shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida’s 9th Circuit Court State Attorney Monique Worrell for written insight into her office’s handling of the man accused of killing three people in an Orlando spree shooting.

Keith Melvin Moses is facing three murder charges in addition to other charges.

Investigators said Moses fatally shot Nathacha Augustin seconds after the car she was riding in stopped to offer him a ride. Hours later, Moses returned to the scene while television crews were working on a story about the shooting, authorities said. Officials then say Moses shot a photographer and reporter from Spectrum 13 News in Orlando. The reporter, 24-year-old Dylan Lyons, was killed. Another television crew managed to report Moses leaving the scene.

Moses then walked into a house and shot 9-year-old T’yonna Major and her mother. 9-year-old T’yonna later died of her injuries.

DeSantis expressed his frustration at a press conference Monday saying that Moses has such a violent history that he wanted to see how he was free to roam the streets.

“As you are well aware, our state suffered inexplicable tragedy last week when a series of shootings in Pine Hills left three people dead - a mother, her nine-year-old daughter, and a news reporter - and at least two others injured. The shocking nature of these horrific acts is difficult enough to process, but even more galling is the fact that the man who was promptly arrested for these crimes, Mr. Keith Melvin Moses (aka Keith Moses), date of birth June 11, 2003, has been allowed to remain on the streets after multiple arrests, including one your office has refused to prosecute. He has also been reported as a “known gang member” with an extensive criminal history, including aggravated battery, assault, and grand theft,” reads the letter from the governor’s office.

The letter is asking for the following information in writing:

Copies of any and all reports, letters, summaries, statements, and emails regarding Keith Melvin Moses

Copies of any and all policies, reports, letters, summaries, statements, and emails regarding decisions made by your office related to Keith Melvin Moses

Copies of any and all reports, letters, summaries, statements, and emails regarding Keith Melvin Moses’ Juvenile Felony Probation

Copies of any and all documents relating to the juvenile record of Keith Melvin Moses

Any and all communications between Officer Estefano Pino and the Office of the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit from Nov. 13, 2021 through Jan. 18, 2022

Information on the number and circumstances of individuals who were arrested for committing a felony or had violated the terms of their probation by being arrested for crime, had prior criminal history, and were not prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office

The deadline for full compliance is March 14, 2023.

