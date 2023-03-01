FHP investigating deadly crash in Weirsdale
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a second deadly crash from Wednesday morning.
Troopers responded to Southeast 140th Avenue and Southeast 175th Street in Weirsdale just after 6:30 a.m.
Officials say the 27-year-old driver of a Dodge pickup truck veered off the road, hit a fence and some trees.
Marion County Fire Rescue crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
TRENDING: NCFL leaders, residents talk about Black experience with law enforcement
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.