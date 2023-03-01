Florida Department of Aquaculture investigates Cedar Key’s shellfish harvest areas for Salmonella outbreak

The Florida Department of Aquaculture is investigating Cedar Key’s shellfish harvest areas for an outbreak of Salmonella.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Aquaculture is investigating Cedar Key’s shellfish harvest areas for an outbreak of Salmonella.

According to their website, officials are issuing an advisory for oysters harvested from area FL-3012 off the coast of Cedar Key for a possible Salmonella outbreak.

Officials with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services have closed the harvesting area and issued a recall of all oysters taken from the area from December 16th to February 24th.

