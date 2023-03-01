Florida Gateway college officials host “75th-anniversary art and music festival” this weekend

The event will be held on campus on Saturday, March 4th from 9 a.m. To 6:30 p.m.
The event will be held on campus on Saturday, March 4th from 9 a.m. To 6:30 p.m.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College officials are hosting what they say is the largest concert event on campus to celebrate the college’s 75th anniversary.

The festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and musical performances

Akyrianna Wheeler said she’s been at FGC for only 6 months but has attended almost all events on campus so far.

“I’ve attended the wrapping event that we had going on a coupl ofe weeks ago and the bingo event to win gift cards and stuff, that was nice, “ said Wheeler. “I’ve attended so many of them and I’m looking forward to this weekend.”

Organizers say the Fort White elementary school chorus will kick start the event followed by the Belmont Academy jazz band, and season 20 America Idol runner-up Leah Marlene.

FGC’s vice president Anthony Cardenas said this is the largest concert event ever planned for staff, students, as well as lake city residents the college’s accomplishments over the course of 75 years.

“Giving back to the community that’s given so much to us, we continue to invite them here and let them be a part of our celebration over this year,” said Cardenas. “It’s not just Florida gateway college, it’s the entire district that we serve here, all 5 counties.”

The event will be held on campus on Saturday, March 4th from 9 a.m. To 6:30 p.m.

