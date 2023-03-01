Former State Representative Charlie Stone runs for State House District 24 seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Five candidates are vying for a seat in the House, that encompasses Marion County. A special election coming up on March 7th will fill the House District 24 seat. Former State Representative Charlie Stone a candidate.

Charlie Stone is a resident of Marion County for over 30 years. Since moving to the area in 1990, he’s worked in Marion County politics for 16 years. This includes serving on the commission from 2004 to 2012 and being a Florida House of Representative from 2012 to 2020. Stone says. He knows how to get things done.

“We need some experience, some knowledge, somebody that knows how to get the job done from day one,” mentioned Stone. “And not have to go through training, orientation, or sit on the back row and not be very effectful for the first few year.”

Stone is assigned to multiple education committees and subcommittees in the state of Florida. He said if gets voted in on March 7th, he will focus on the education system. Stone explained he will focus on the curriculum, not just the funding.

“And making choices for our children that I feel like as a child, you need to have the best quality education provided to you,” said Stone. “Cus’ without a good quality education, no matter what else we try to do, it’s not going to succeed.”

If he returns to Tallahassee, Stone also said would like to pick up where he left off. Stone mentioned he wants to focus on the biggest issues for his district. If a bill does not work for his people, he said he will not support it or run it.

“I voted against a lot of bills,” exclaimed Stone. “In fact, I kind of had the reputation over in the Florida House that I was the guy to go to to kill bills. Because I think we have too many laws, too many regulations that are just stifling our growth because of it.”

Stone also supports Governor Ron DeSantis. He plans to back all of the governor’s priority bills. This includes affordable housing, insurance regulation, and the Parental Rights in Education. Stone made the point the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” does need some adjustments to it.

Stone mentioned, “I would love to look at that bill and say ‘okay, what did they adopt, what was the language in the bill, and how does it need to be critiqued at this point in time’ and I do believe it needs a little bit more work on it in this point in time.”

Despite Stone spending eight years in the house, and eight years on the Marion County Commission, Stone said despite all of his experience, this is the hardest campaign he has ever been a part of.

“If 99% of the bill was great but they didn’t like this one little segment, they are painting me as a bad person for voting for that,” explained Stone. “But what they don’t tell you is that the full house supported it, the Florida Senate supported it, and the Governor signed it into law. So it couldn’t of been a terrible bill, because it would of never made it that far.”

Stone is also the owner of “Stone Petroleum Products.” The company delivers fuel to construction companies.

Justin Albright, Jose Juarez, Ryan Chamberlin and Stephen Pyles are also running for the seat.

