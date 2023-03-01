Gainesville Police arrest women’s underwear thief at apartment laundry room

Brandon Pemberton, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Brandon Pemberton, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dirty man was arrested after he was caught taking other people’s underwear from a Gainesville apartment complex’s laundry room.

Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Brandon Pemberton, 28, for taking women’s underwear from a laundry room at The Hammocks on 20th apartment complex.

Officers say a resident gave Pemberton the passcode that allowed him to enter the complex’s laundry room. Security camera footage shows him reaching into the machines and taking out clothes. Whenever residents walked by, he would hide in the bathroom.

A resident recognized Pemberton from previous incidents where he stole women’s underwear and stuffed them in his pockets.

TRENDING: Trial dates set for Gerhardt accused of killing Demiah Appling of Dixie County

Pemberton admitted to investigators that he stole the clothing on at least five occasions. Several pairs were found hidden in the fire compartment of his vehicle’s trunk.

He is charged with loitering and prowling.

