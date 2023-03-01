Gainesville sex offender sentenced to life in prison after molesting 6-year-old

Donald McKee was arrested Feb. 2, 2022- Thursday, he was sentenced to life in prison
Donald McKee was arrested Feb. 2, 2022- Thursday, he was sentenced to life in prison(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, Feb. 23, after being arrested for molesting a 6-year-old child early last year.

Donald McKee, 67, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022 for committing a sex crime against a child who lived nearby him at Archer Court Apartments.

McKee was already a registered sex offender when he committed the crime, as well as had a history of robbery, DUI, and battery.

RELATED: Gainesville registered sex offender arrested after molesting a 6-year-old child

According to state officials, an Alachua County jury found McKee guilty after only a single day of hearing evidence, and less than two hours of deliberation.

McKee was found guilty, and sentenced to life in prison.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Trial dates set for Gerhardt accused of killing Demiah Appling of Dixie County
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Dixie County deputies search for Waymore Gerhardt accused of killing Demiah Appling
Trial dates set for Gerhardt accused of killing Demiah Appling of Dixie County
Art Adkins, owner of Antique City Mall in Micanopy has a device from the late 1800's that was...
North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Erie Fluter