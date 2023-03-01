Gainesville sex offender sentenced to life in prison after molesting 6-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, Feb. 23, after being arrested for molesting a 6-year-old child early last year.

Donald McKee, 67, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022 for committing a sex crime against a child who lived nearby him at Archer Court Apartments.

McKee was already a registered sex offender when he committed the crime, as well as had a history of robbery, DUI, and battery.

According to state officials, an Alachua County jury found McKee guilty after only a single day of hearing evidence, and less than two hours of deliberation.

McKee was found guilty, and sentenced to life in prison.

