Gator men’s basketball team prevails at Georgia, 77-67 to complete season series sweep

ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketballl team prevailed for just the second time in the last eight games on Tuesday, beating rival Georgia, 77-67 to finish a season series sweep of the Bulldogs and former UF head coach Mike White. Florida (15-15 overall, 8-9 SEC) can now finish conference play at .500 by winning its final regular season game. The victory was the eighth in a row for the Gators in the head to head series.

Will Richard exploded for a career-high five three-pointers and 24 points, including 12 points during a 17-5 Gator run to close the first half. Myreon Jones stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists. Jason Jitoboh contributed four blocks. And Riley Kugel scored 19 points, his seventh straight game in which he has tallied at least 12.

Florida won a full game for the first time since leading scorer, rebounder, and shot blocker Colin Castleton went out with a broken hand during the Gators’ win over Ole Miss on Feb. 15. The 67 points by Georgia represented the fewest allowed by the Gators in that span.

Florida wraps up the regular season at home Saturday versus LSU, the last place team in the SEC at 2-14.

