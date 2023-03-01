Governor DeSantis discusses his new book and his blueprint for Florida in The Villages

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis may have taken the first step toward running for the White House Tuesday night in North Central Florida.

Lines stretched down the street in The Villages at Brownwood Village as hundreds of people waited to hear from the governor.

“We’re interested in finding where he is going and what he is going to do about schools and the economy,” said Gerald Raver.

DeSantis spoke on a variety of issues including the controversy over Disney and what he calls woke ideology in schools and corporations.

“It’s inappropriate to tell elementary school students that they were born in the wrong body that is not appropriate in a school setting. It’s wrong to do things in the schools like critical race theory where you’re teaching students to hate each other and hate our country,” said DeSantis.

His newest book “The Courage To Be Free” was passed out to visitors and some of the topics included his decision to keep Florida open during the pandemic.

“I think he’s leading the state in the right direction I just talked to a friend of mine in California today and they’re still in mask,” said Raver.

Ronald Whetsell also attended the event and gave his take on the governor.

“I think he’s very protective of the kids I think he represents the vast majority of us here in Florida and probably of us across the country.”

DeSantis will continue his tour in Miami on Wednesday.

