Hilton UF Conference Center holds 2023 Women of Distinction luncheon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2023 Women of Distinction luncheon will be held at the Hilton UF Conference Center on Wednesday.

The annual event honors extraordinary women in Alachua and Bradford counties for their years of dedication and service to the community.

The 2023 women of distinction honorees are Bea Awoniyi, Annette Bauer, Yvette Carter and Lisa Prevatt.

TV20′s own Paige Beck is a past recipient.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Hilton UF Conference Center in Gainesville.

