Keystone Heights man wins $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket

Florida Lottery officials announced Lee Tang, 65, claimed the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket.

Tang chose to receive his winnings as a one time payment of $820,000.

Tang purchased the ticket from Lee’s Discount Beverage on State Road 21 in Keystone Heights.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

