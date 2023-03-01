Keystone Heights man wins $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket.

Florida Lottery officials announced Lee Tang, 65, claimed the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

Tang chose to receive his winnings as a one time payment of $820,000.

Tang purchased the ticket from Lee’s Discount Beverage on State Road 21 in Keystone Heights.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

