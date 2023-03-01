Landline 911 calls out of service in parts of High Springs

Some landlines in the High Springs area are unable to call 911
Some landlines in the High Springs area are unable to call 911(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High Springs, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Fire Department posted an announcement Wednesday afternoon saying that an estimated 400-1,000 residents won’t be able to call 911 through landline.

High Springs officials say they are working hard to restore the service, but there is no estimated time for restoration at this time.

Cell phone calls will not be affected by this outage.

