Man facing attempted murder charges appointed to Alachua County Historical Commission

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man facing attempted murder charges was appointed to the Alachua County Historical Commission.

Winzoir Durr, 73, and one other candidate beat out two others in a vote by county commissioners Tuesday.

During public comment that followed, a resident raised questions.

TRENDING: Alachua County Commission approves multi-million dollar purchase of emergency radio system from GRU

Court records show Durr is the man accused of shooting at a tow truck driver who was repossessing a car on Valentine’s Day.

In an email later in the day, County Attorney Sylvia Torres explained to commissioners guidelines allow them to remove appointees “for cause.”

