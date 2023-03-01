Man facing attempted murder charges appointed to Alachua County Historical Commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man facing attempted murder charges was appointed to the Alachua County Historical Commission.

Winzoir Durr, 73, and one other candidate beat out two others in a vote by county commissioners Tuesday.

During public comment that followed, a resident raised questions.

TRENDING: Alachua County Commission approves multi-million dollar purchase of emergency radio system from GRU

Court records show Durr is the man accused of shooting at a tow truck driver who was repossessing a car on Valentine’s Day.

In an email later in the day, County Attorney Sylvia Torres explained to commissioners guidelines allow them to remove appointees “for cause.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.