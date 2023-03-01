Marion County School Board votes unanimously to change zoning boundaries

Some older students will be grandfathered in to their current school.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School Board moved to address overcrowding in the southwest corner of the county.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to change zoning boundaries that will move some students from Liberty Middle School to Horizon Academy and from Sunrise Elementary School to Marion Oaks.

Some older students will be grandfathered in to their current school. As a result, these four schools will suspend the school choice option for outside students for two years.

TRENDING: Columbia County celebrates unsung heroes to wrap up Black History Month

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Governor DeSantis discusses his new book and his blueprint to Florida in The Villages
DeSantis spoke on a variety of issues including his response to COVID-19.
Governor DeSantis discusses his new book and his blueprint to Florida in The Villages
Marion County School Board votes unanimously to change zoning boundaries
Republican candidate Ryan Chamberlain responds to opponent’s cease-and-desist letter
Republican candidate Ryan Chamberlin responds to opponent’s cease-and-desist letter