Marion County School Board votes unanimously to change zoning boundaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School Board moved to address overcrowding in the southwest corner of the county.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to change zoning boundaries that will move some students from Liberty Middle School to Horizon Academy and from Sunrise Elementary School to Marion Oaks.

Some older students will be grandfathered in to their current school. As a result, these four schools will suspend the school choice option for outside students for two years.

