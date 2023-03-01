NCFL leaders, residents talk about Black experience with law enforcement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police brutality is a nationwide issue that hits home for many Black residents of North Central Florida. The issue causes some to feel scared of the very people tasked with keeping the community safe.

The recent deaths of unarmed Black men and boys including Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement have those in the Black community calling for change. However, instances of police brutality are not new in the United States.

“I was shocked about it and it placed some fear in my heart regarding caucasian police,” said Gainesville pastor Karl Anderson regarding the brutal beating of Rodney King in 1991.

Anderson says he was a senior in high school when officers beat Rodney King in California. The fear he felt from watching the incident became his reality decades later when he was pulled over by officers in Mississippi.

“I was in tears, I was shaken,” Anderson recounted. “They all had the guns out. They opened the door, pulled me out, slammed me against the car, and put handcuffs on me. Then they said ‘hey this ain’t Florida boy’ and called me n***** and that kind of thing.”

University of Florida Professor David Canton explains police brutality has a long history in this country. Even with the prevalence of portable cameras showing the problem to millions of people, instances of excessive force continue to occur.

“The belief that black men... or Black people are more violent, more aggressive, more dangerous is rooted in American society and institutions,” suggests Canton. “I think ultimately that belief about Black people who are violent and aggressive is how law enforcement perceives Black people”

Fear of law enforcement is prevalent throughout the African American community as many have had negative encounters with police, but fear of perception doesn’t help either side.

“When I’m on social media, I see so many young black men being killed by the hands of police officers,” said Katie McKnight, a Gainesville mother with a 6-foot 15-year-old and a growing 13-year-old.

She tells her sons to smile in hope of breaking down negative stereotypes. She also teaches her sons to be respectful to officers and deputies, and not to make any sudden moves.

“Knowing that they can be seen as a threat, I tell my children to smile,” McKnight advises. “Something as simple as a smile will break down walls and barriers. Be honest never be disrespectful always keep your hands visible.”

According to statistics submitted to the FBI, in 2021, 50.7% of use-of-force incidents resulted in serious bodily injury of a person and 33.2% caused the death of a person.

Stephanie Sheppard, a mental health counselor, says not every instance of police brutality goes viral or makes its way to news outlets, but it still leaves a lasting impact on families and communities.

“For some people, it’s not just what they see on the news it has been an actual experience for them or their family members,” Sheppard said. “I can say, even as a licensed professional, I have received calls after incidents like that of people wanting to get counseling because they’re scared they’re fearful and they don’t know what to expect. Someone told me they feel like they’re in a twilight zone.”

State Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, (D) Gainesville, says racism is a major factor in the police brutality often committed against African Americans in this country.

“Racism has a lot to do with that. How the police officer, the individual officer, feels about black and brown people. It’s the way they’re going to respond,” she said.

Some are calling for a solution to help overcome fears that some in the Black community have in dealing with law enforcement. but also say the solution can’t be one-sided.

House Bill 7051 was unanimously passed in 2021. The new law requires Florida’s law enforcement agencies to report their ‘use of force data’ quarterly to the state. State Sen. Keith Perry, (R) Gainesville, explains the law also requires agencies to keep excessive use of force records for five years. Perry says the Alachua County area is ahead of others in terms of community policing.

“Chief Jones years ago started community policing in the City of Gainesville,” shared Perry. “I think the City of Gainesville and Alachua County are probably a little bit ahead of other places in the State of Florida.”

Some residents say transparency, paired with community engagement, will help improve trust and relationships with police officers and sheriff’s deputies. Sometimes building trust just takes a short conversation or a quick game of basketball.

Alachua Police Officer T. Brown says instead of patrolling neighborhoods behind the wheel, she will hop out to make sure the people in her coverage area know her face.

“A lot of times I get out of my vehicle, I play basketball, a lot, probably more than I should,” said the officer. “My first relationships in this city started with the kids and it just allowed the parents to grow a relationship with me as well.”

While many officers are making an effort to connect to the community, residents say there is more work to be done to make residents feel safe. The arrested of Terrell Bradley has been pointed to as an example of excessive use of force. Bradley was mauled by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K9 after running from a traffic stop.

“A traffic stop for me doesn’t look like a traffic stop for someone who doesn’t look like me and that makes me fearful,” said Chris Reid, a mentor and educator. “There has to be transparency because the city, I can speak for Gainesville, does not feel safe with law enforcement”

TV20 reached out to Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson and Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott, however, they were unavailable for an interview.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.