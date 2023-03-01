No. 6 UF baseball team keeps bashing, beats JU, 18-8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Wyatt Langford delivered his first career four-hit game, including a home run, while Jac Caglianone crushed his seventh homer of the season as No. 6 Florida stayed hot at the plate on Tuesday, beating JU, 18-8 to start a home and home series. Florida is now averaging 12.1 runs per game.

Freshman Cade Kurland provided perhaps the biggest blow all, a fifth inning grand slam to make the score 9-1 Florida. Kurland’s slam was his fourth homer of the season, while Caglianone’s total of seven homers have come in the last six games. Freshman catcher Luke Heyman also continued to swing the bat well, gong 3-for-5.

Florida scored in every inning from the fourth to the ninth, featuring a five-spot in the fifth. It didn’t help the Dolphins’ cause that they committed seven errors.

Florida hosts the second half of the home and home series Wednesday at 6p.m., before welcoming Miami for a three-game series Friday through Sunday.

